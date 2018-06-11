Firefighters call for brush removal amid wildfire concerns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Wildfires are growing in size and danger amid hot and dry weather in Colorado. The risk remains significant throughout the state. West Metro firefighters have been sounding the alarm to make sure Coloradans keep their homes and businesses as safe as possible.

In places like Jefferson County’s Ken Caryl Ranch, residents live what’s called a fire wise community.

“They know how to be proactive to help us help them,” West Metro Fire Capt. Brendan Finnegan said.

Small embers create some of the biggest concerns for firefighter, according to Finnegan. On windy days, embers can spark house fires near to and far from a wildland fire front line.

“Those embers can fly past in the beginning but circle back after the fact as well,” Finnegan said.

People who live in a wildland/urban interface need to remove leaf litter, pine needles, dead branches and other accumulation of debris on properties. Creating a buffer zone around a home by removing debris could save properties.

Fire crews go through neighborhoods to check properties for smoldering brush following a wildfire, according to West Metro. But firefighters also depend on the community to serve as their eyes and ears during this risky time of the year.

Experts say cracks in walls and roofs are also issues because embers can be trapped in there and cause fire