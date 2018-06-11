Father shares heartbreaking photo of son comforting sister dying of cancer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An Arkansas father shared a heartbreaking photo of his son comforting his little sister as she was dying of cancer.

Adalynn “Addy” Joy Sooter, 4, died on June 3 following a battle with Diffuse-Intrinsic-Pontene-Glioma (DIPG). She had been fighting the disease since November 2016.

The day before she passed away, her father, Matt Sooter shared a photo on Facebook of his son, Jackson, comforting Addy. The emotional photo has since gone viral.

“A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his playmate, his best friend, his little sister,” Sooter wrote. “This isn’t how it’s supposed to be. But this is the broken world we live in.”

Sooter said that Addy’s symptoms “progressed rapidly” before she died.

WNYW reports that a celebration of life for Addy was held in Arkansas over the weekend.