Couple takes stunning wedding photos with 416 Fire in background

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A couple married in Colorado will have a wedding album more unique than most.

Michael and Sara Kramer took their wedding photos with the 416 Fire burning in the background. One photo shared on Instagram shows the fire’s massive smoke plume rising from the mountains behind the kissing couple.

The couple had to change venues due to the rapidly moving wildfire.

“We are in absolute awe of our friends, family, photographer and vendors who made this incredible wedding come to life. The 416 Fire forced us to change venues last minute and it was a little hectic,” they said in an Instagram post.

The Kramers expressed their gratitude to crews working on the fire.

“Thank you to the firefighters working hard to keep the Durango community safe,” the post read. “What an unbelievable weekend.”

The photos were taken by Alexi Hubbell Photography.

The fire, burning north of Durango, has burned more than 22,100 acres. Find live updates here.