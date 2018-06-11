Cottonwood tree carnival in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If you’ve noticed the Denver metro area cottonwood trees dumping a lot of white stuff all over the place, you’re not alone. They actually are.

While Bing Crosby maybe listening to the murmur of the cottonwood trees, here in Colorado we’re getting bombarded by them. And no, it’s not pollen that’s falling. It’s actually the fruit of the female cottonwood tree just looking for love.

The cotton seed from the cottonwood tree is an usually high this year. No Spring frost, good moisture, and high winds assure a leafy love connection with the male cottonwood tree.

Only time will tell if cute little baby cottonwoods fill up the nursery.