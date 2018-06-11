Cold front delivers temporary relief Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front arrives Monday, cutting high temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees across the Front Range. The high temperature will be 84 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Denver hit 97 on Sunday -- the hottest day of 2018 so far. We'll see lots of sunshine Monday and breezy conditions in the afternoon. Fire danger remains high.

The mountains will stay dry and sunny Monday with smokey conditions. It will be breezy during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

We'll once again stay in the mid 80s on Tuesday.

Low to mid 90s return Wednesday through Saturday. Each afternoon, the wind will turn breezy. Fire danger will remain high.

Is there any rain in the forecast? Nothing immediate. There is a long shot for rain and thunderstorms by Sunday into Monday.

