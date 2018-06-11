Crews mowing in Thornton discover body in water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A body was found in the water near McKay Road in Thornton Monday afternoon.

The Adams County medical examiner pulled up on scene at roughly 5 p.m., according to FOX31 reporter Alex Rose, who remains on the scene.

Investigators are combing every inch of this property looking for clues and Thornton Fire is also bringing in a dive team to help remove the body.

Police received a tip earlier in the day that crews mowing the grass saw a body in the water.

Thornton police are labeling this an unattended death; the area is incredibly remote and there are plenty of 'No Trespassing' signs put up by the city.

The investigation still in its early stages and this story will be updated as it develops.