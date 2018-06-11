Avoid suspicious cables after high winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado's weather can change on a dime. Microbursts and wind storms leave plenty to clean up, but downed power lines can be the most dangerous.

Many different types of cables are often assembled together, making it difficult to discern which ones are deadly.

Safety experts warn that any downed cable or line should be avoided and immediately reported to authorities.

When Mark Hutchinson saw a black cable hanging down from the trees in his father’s yard it frightened him, “we didn't know if it was a live wire or not.”

Mark’s concern was also for neighborhood children who were tempted to play with the still attached cable, “it is too low the kids are going to grab that line and I'm nervous about it being dangerous.”

After having trouble contacting the appropriate technician to remove the cable, Mark decided to call the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

We contacted Denver city officials. They quickly sent a crew to check out the area and later informed us the cable was not dangerous.

Even though the city is not responsible for removing it, they opted to contact CenturyLink to have the cable repaired for safety reasons.

Hutchinson says, “I'm glad someone is stepping in and is going to do something about it.” Safety experts say downed power lines should be reported to Xcel Energy’s emergency number: 1-800-895-1999

For more information click here. Anyone with questions about dangerous conditions on city streets should call 311.