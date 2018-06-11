Aurora police investigating fatal SUV vs. pedestrian hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — Police closed westbound East Colfax Avenue early Monday morning while they investigated a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Colfax and Clinton Street after an SUV hit and killed a pedestrian before driving away.

The vehicle is described as a white SUV.

Colfax was closed between Dallas and Chester Streets.

The hit-and-run is under investigation. Aurora police said no other information about the SUV was available.