Amber Alert issued out of Greeley canceled

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An Amber Alert for a missing child out of Greeley was canceled Monday afternoon. Police have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the situation.

Greeley police has issued an Amber Alert for a missing child.

Authorities are searching for a white Kia Rio with Colorado license plate VQC-534. The vehicle was last seen in the Fort Collins area.

Police did not provide a description of a child or suspect.

No further information was immediately available. We are working to find out more.