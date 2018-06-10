Today’s forecast: hot, windy, and hazy with high fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be another hot day in Colorado. High temperatures will reach 96 degrees this afternoon in Denver with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds out of the southwest.

Southwest winds are transporting smoke from the 416 fire in southwest Colorado right here to the Front Range. Haze will stick around through the afternoon on the Front Range.

Winds will gust up to 35mph this afternoon with very low humidity making fire danger extremely high. A Red Flag Warning is in place until 10 p.m. this evening. No outdoor burning.

Fire danger is high across Colorado today! Please be careful! #cowx pic.twitter.com/aNYLnAgBr1 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 10, 2018

Cooler temperatures finally move in on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will cool to the mid 80s with dry conditions.

The 90s return on Wednesday and stay through the end of the week. A 10% chance of rain is possible each afternoon.

