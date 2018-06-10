Sheriff’s office looking for 3 people seen in area where Bocco Fire started

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three individuals who were seen in the area when the Bocco Fire started in Eagle County on Saturday.

The people are described as three white males with long hair driving a red and white truck, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said a white sedan was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed around the same time.

One of the males is described as wearing an orange shirt at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

No other description was immediately available.

The Bocco Fire has burned an estimated at 415 acres and has forced residents of the Alkaline subdivision and the Alkali Creek Neighborhood to evacuate. The burn area is near Highway 131 north of Interstate 70.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.