DENVER — Denver police are at the scene where a vehicle struck a pedestrian Sunday evening.

#HeadsUp: #DPD officers are on-scene @ Lincoln & exposition in regard to a serious injury auto / pedestrian crash. Exposition is closed in that area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/5mzgYXldMX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 11, 2018

A tweet by the department at 8:02 p.m. said the incident happened at Lincoln Street and Exposition Avenue and resulted in serious injuries.

Exposition is closed in the area.

Police have not released details regarding the victim, suspect or circumstances surrounding the crash.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.