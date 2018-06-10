Much needed cool down moves in on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been another day of scorching heat across Colorado. Denver's high temperature so far this afternoon has hit 95 degrees.

Winds and low humidity have played a big factor in today's weather. Fire danger is high statewide today thanks to dry conditions and gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning is in place until 10 p.m. tonight.

Winds will gust up to 40mph out of the southwest bringing smoke and haze to the Front Range through the afternoon. Winds will begin to calm down after sunset tonight.

A cold front will move into Colorado overnight making temperatures much cooler for Monday. Unfortunately, this front isn't bringing any moisture with it but cooler temperatures will make it much more comfortable to be outside.

Denver will hit 83 degrees on Monday afternoon with sunny skies and breezy afternoon winds. Colorado will stay dry on Monday.

Cooler weather moves in tomorrow! I don't know about you, but I am so ready for it! #cowx pic.twitter.com/jEk0KKPyPk — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 10, 2018

The 80s are here to stay on Tuesday. Denver's high will be around 86 degrees with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon storm.

The 90s will move back in Wednesday through Friday with a small chance for storms each afternoon.

