Longmont using Ambassador Security Guards to deal with homeless

LONGMONT, Colo. -- On the streets of Longmont , the problem of the homeless at first glance might be hard to spot.

The problem though, city administrators say, is getting worse.

Now certified security guards called Ambassadors will be patrolling the streets here.

Assistant City Manager Sandra Seader said, “They will have the ability to tag any kinds of camps or any unclaimed property... and they will able to assist in getting folks who are suffering from homelessness int our coordinated entry program which is where they cans find some real help."

But the city’s police chief is concerned not enough of the homeless want help.

Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur says, “These are people that aren’t participating (in help programs). They don’t have any accountability. They’re getting handouts from different people and there’s no accountability."

So far this year, his police have had more than 2600 calls for welfare checks, and more than 27 hundred loitering and trespass calls. Many of those calls, police believe, are fueled by the homeless.

One of those homeless people was recently at the EZ Pawn shop on Main Street. Store manager Joyce Lawley said one of them stayed for hours.

Lawley said, “You don’t want them loitering because you can’t keep your eyes on them whole time they are here."

An extra set of eyes and ears is what the Ambassadors will be.

One woman named Sara said, “I mean downtown is really picking up. This is a great community but I think its also important that we consider the people who are homeless that they are getting the resources that they need."

The question now is will, the city efforts to curb the problem work.

The Ambassadors will patrol through the summers and possibly continue their work during the Winter.