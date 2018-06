BENNETT, Colo. — A new fire sparked near the town of Bennett Sunday evening.

SMFR is also assisting @BennettFirePIO with incident updates on the #OldVictoryFire east of Bennett. Approximately 80 acres, 4 homes threaded, 6 homes evacuated, no injuries, unknown cause, heavy air tanker inbound, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/efL4CBTOs2 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 11, 2018

According to South Metro Fire, crews headed to the scene around 5 p.m.

The Old Victory Fire has grown to 80 acres, is threatening four homes and has forced the evacuation of six others.

A heavy tanker is on scene helping to contain the fire.