Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in southwest Denver

DENVER — A fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in southwest Denver on Sunday morning has closed Federal Boulevard, police said.

Denver police said that a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue, which is just north of Federal and Hampden.

Federal Boulevard is completely shut down in the area.

Pictures from the scene showed a vehicle rolled over on a baseball field in the area.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said, but they could not confirm if the driver was in custody or not.

