Burro Fire, burning near 416 Fire in southwest Colorado, grows to 493 acres

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that broke out not far from the 416 Fire in southwestern Colorado grew to nearly 500 acres, as of Sunday morning.

The Burro Fire was burning on U.S. Forest Service land about 22 miles northwest of Durango in Montezuma County.

The San Juan National Forest office of the U.S. Forest Service said the fire had grown to 493 acres as of Sunday morning, that’s up from 300 acres on Saturday evening.

It was 0 percent contained.

The fire was first reported on Friday.