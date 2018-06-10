416 Fire in southwestern Colorado grows dramatically to more than 16,000 acres; new evacuations ordered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. -- The 416 Fire in southwestern Colorado nearly doubled in size on Sunday morning to over 16,000 acres.

The fire, which started on June 1, jumped from around 8,600 acres to 16,786 acres and is 10 percent contained.

The large wildfire has prompted an additional 675 homes in the Purgatory/Durango Mountain Resort, Lake Purgatory, Silver Pick Lodge, Cascade Village, Mill Creek and all residences on both sides of U.S. Highway between mile markers 46.5 to 53.1 to be evacuated.

That's in addition to the more than 1,300 homes that were previously evacuated. Officials said that there have been no structures lost in the fire.

La Plata County officials said there are 813 people fighting the fire.

Health officials issued an air quality alert in southwestern Colorado because of heavy smoke from a wildfire. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Saturday that smoke has reached unhealthy levels in La Plata County as far south as the Colorado-New Mexico border.

An evacuation center and shelter is open 24 hours a day at Escalante Middle School at 141 Baker Lane in Durango. Evacuated residents are asked to check in at the evacuation center to receive credentials for re-entry when conditions allow the evacuation order to be lifted.

Livestock can be evacuated to the La Plata County Fairgrounds at 2500 Main Avenue. The emergency call center at (970) 385-8700 can help coordinate pick-up of livestock. Small animals are being accepted at the La Plata County Humane Society, 1111 South Camino del Rio, Durango (970) 259-2847.

Authorities issued a red flag warning Saturday afternoon due to hot and dry conditions that could create “extreme fire behavior.” The warning remained in effect until 9 p.m. and will resume from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents are advised to use extreme caution with any open flame source in areas where they are permitted. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The 416 fire started June 1 in the San Juan National Forest but the cause hasn’t been determined. It comes amid a severe drought in the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

Traffic is restricted on U.S. Highway 550 because of heavy firefighter activity. While the highway is closed between mile markers 32 to 47, law enforcement will escort vehicles through the area between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

A type-1 incident management team took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. This means additional resources will be deployed to contain it.