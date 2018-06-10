416 Fire in southwestern Colorado grows to 19,500 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. -- The 416 Fire in southwestern Colorado grew to 19,500 acres by late Sunday evening, officials said Monday morning.

The fire, which started on June 1, is still 10 percent contained.

Aircraft estimated the new acreage at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday.

"Firefighters made some outstanding decisions yesterday in terms of protecting the values at risk," said Incident Commander Todd Pechota.

No structures have been lost. Protecting private property and infrastructure remains a priority for crews.

Weather conditions will continue to be challenging. Precipitation is not forecast until at least the weekend. Winds are expected to increase throughout the week.

"Until the fuel conditions change -- which is going to require a change in the weather -- we expect the fire to continue showing the same kind of behavior in the near and mid-term," Pechota said.

The large wildfire had prompted the evacuation of an additional 859 homes in the Purgatory/Durango Mountain Resort, Lake Purgatory, Silver Pick Lodge, Cascade Village, Mill Creek and all residences on both sides of U.S. Highway between mile markers 46.5 to 53.1.

That is in addition to the more than 1,300 homes that were previously evacuated bringing the total to 2,156 homes.

La Plata County officials said there are 813 people fighting the fire.

San Juan National Forest officials said they planned to close the forest to the public on Tuesday. Officials said the closure would remain in effect "until the forest receives sufficient moisture to improve conditions." The closure is planned in order to protect natural resources and public safety.

The national forest covers 1.8 million acres near the southwestern corner of the state.

Health officials issued an air quality alert in southwestern Colorado because of heavy smoke from a wildfire. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Saturday that smoke has reached unhealthy levels in La Plata County as far south as the Colorado-New Mexico border.

An evacuation center and shelter is open 24 hours a day at Escalante Middle School at 141 Baker Lane in Durango. Evacuated residents are asked to check in at the evacuation center to receive credentials for re-entry when conditions allow the evacuation order to be lifted.

Livestock can be evacuated to the La Plata County Fairgrounds at 2500 Main Avenue. The emergency call center at (970) 385-8700 can help coordinate pick-up of livestock. Small animals are being accepted at the La Plata County Humane Society, 1111 South Camino del Rio, Durango (970) 259-2847.

Authorities issued a red flag warning Saturday and Sunday due to hot and dry conditions that could create “extreme fire behavior.”

The 416 Fire started June 1 in the San Juan National Forest but the cause hasn’t been determined. It comes amid a severe drought in the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

Traffic is restricted on U.S. Highway 550 because of heavy firefighter activity. While the highway is closed between mile markers 32 to 47, law enforcement will escort vehicles through the area between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

A type-1 incident management team took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. This means additional resources will be deployed to contain it.