Wildfire growing rapidly in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are battling a fast-burning wildfire in Eagle County.

The burn area is near Highway 131 north of Interstate 70. Authorities have closed Horse Mountain Road to ease access for firefighters, the Eagle County Fire Protection District (ECFPD) said Saturday.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Wolcott, according to reports.

Wolcott is northwest of Edwards along I-70.

A number of agencies are working on the fire, including firefighters from Eagle and Gypsum.

The ECFPD said the area is under a red flag warning due to high winds and low relative humidity.

This article will be updated as authorities make more information available.