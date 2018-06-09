Temperatures stay in the 90s on Sunday with high fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a hot Saturday across Colorado. Denver tied the record high temperature of 95 degrees this afternoon that was set back in 2012. On Sunday the heat is here to stay and the winds will be stronger making fire danger high statewide.

Denver and the Front Range will wake up to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 96 degrees with a 10% chance of an isolated gusty afternoon storm. The record high temperature in Denver tomorrow is 99 degrees set in 2013.

I hate to say it... but tomorrow is going to be just as hot as today... #cowx pic.twitter.com/zxlAE8lMzM — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 9, 2018

Winds will gust 35 to 40mph out of the southwest on Sunday. Strong winds mixed with low humidity and dry fuels will lead to high fire danger for most of Colorado. A Red Flag Warning is in place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. No outdoor burning.

Finally some cooler temperatures will move in on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with breezy afternoon winds and dry conditions.

The 90s return to end the work week with unsettled weather bringing better chances for rain in Colorado through next weekend.

