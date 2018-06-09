× Suspected drunk driver hits, kills 13-year-old in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 13-year-old boy died when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Loveland Friday night.

Loveland police said they responded to the 4000 block of North Wilson Avenue where a truck had hit a pedestrian just after 9:30 p.m.

A police statement says Richard Roy Swanson, 47 of Loveland, was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide, careless driving resulting in death and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash,” Loveland police said Saturday.