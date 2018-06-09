Saturday forecast: record breaking heat and sunny skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let the cool temperatures this morning fool you. Record breaking heat is possible again this afternoon.

Denver will stay mostly sunny today with a high temperature of 95 degrees. The record high temperature today is 95 degrees that was set in 2012.

Denver and the Front Range have a 10% chance to see an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening. Most places will stay dry today but those that do see an isolated storm today will see gusty winds and lightning more than rainfall.

We could tie or break another record high temperature in Denver today! #cowx pic.twitter.com/XYnUrfTh9s — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 9, 2018

The heat will continue for Sunday. High temperatures will reach 86 degrees tomorrow in Denver with another 10% chance for an isolated afternoon storm. Winds will be strong at times on Sunday in Southern Colorado and along the Palmer Divide where a Red Flag Warning will be in place. No outdoor burning.

A cold front will move through early Monday morning bringing a much needed cool down to Colorado. Denver's high temperatures will be in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions. Winds will be gusty Monday afternoon.

The 90s will return to end the work week with afternoon storm chances Wednesday through Friday.

