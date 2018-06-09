Man injured in fire that destroyed van he uses for his business

THORNTON, Colo. — The owner of a van that caught fire was injured while he tried to remove supplies from it Saturday morning.

The Thornton Fire Department says it happened in an apartment complex parking lot in the 300 block of East 88th Avenue.

The man’s van and a minivan sitting next to it were used for a flooring business he owns. The van is a total loss and the minivan next to it, which was also used for the business, is damaged.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators said the fire was accidental. It may have started as a result of chemicals in the van that caught fire.

