Fremont County deputy arrested, charged with evidence tampering and misconduct

CANON CITY, Colo. — A Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and is being held on several charges including tampering with evidence and official misconduct.

The Sheriff’s office said Deputy Christopher Pape, 30, was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces the following charges:

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of public record

Tampering with physical evidence – destruction

Theft $5,000-$20,000

Official misconduct (2 counts)

Abuse of public records – false entry

The Fremont County Sheriff’s office didn’t release any additional information about this ongoing investigation.