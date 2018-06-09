Fremont County deputy arrested, charged with evidence tampering and misconduct
CANON CITY, Colo. — A Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and is being held on several charges including tampering with evidence and official misconduct.
The Sheriff’s office said Deputy Christopher Pape, 30, was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.
He faces the following charges:
- Attempt to influence a public servant
- Forgery of public record
- Tampering with physical evidence – destruction
- Theft $5,000-$20,000
- Official misconduct (2 counts)
- Abuse of public records – false entry
The Fremont County Sheriff’s office didn’t release any additional information about this ongoing investigation.AlertMe