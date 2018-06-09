× Crews work to protect homes from 416 wildfire

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency responders say they’ve kept a week-old wildfire in southwestern Colorado from destroying any houses so far.

The Durango Herald reports that no homes had been lost by late Friday to the fire, which has blackened more than 11 square miles. It was reported that the fire had grown to almost 8,700 acres by Saturday morning.

As many as 1,300 homes have been evacuated.

Health officials issued an air quality alert in southwestern Colorado because of heavy smoke from a wildfire.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Saturday that smoke has reached unhealthy levels in La Plata County as far south as the Colorado-New Mexico border.

The area includes the communities of Durango and Hermosa and the Southern Ute Reservation.

Officials say the smoke should begin to lessen and move northeast later Saturday.

The 416 fire started June 1 in the San Juan National Forest but the cause hasn’t been determined. It comes amid a severe drought in the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

Traffic is restricted on U.S. Highway 550 because of heavy firefighter activity.

More than 680 firefighters and several aircraft are on scene. The fire is only 10 percent contained. The cause has not been determined.

A type 1 incident management team took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. This means additional resources will be deployed to contain it.

The team will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.