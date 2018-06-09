Crash, car fire shuts down roads at US 36 and Federal in Westminster

Car fire at US 36 and Federal Blvd. Credit: Chris Mendoza

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A crash and car fire has closed roads around US 36 and Highway 287 in northwest metro Denver Saturday morning.

A witness, Chris Mendoza, told FOX31 the car flipped over and burst into flames.

There was a large police response to the area. Westminster police, Colorado State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

The off-ramp from westbound US 36 to southbound Federal Boulevard in Westminster is closed.

We’re calling law enforcement in an effort to get additional information and we will update this story.

