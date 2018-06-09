Arvada police seek information in pedestrian vs. SUV hit-and-run

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are hoping the public can help investigators locate the person who struck and seriously injured a woman with their SUV before driving away.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to West 64th Avenue and Lamar Street. They found an injured woman in the street.

In a release, Arvada police said the light-colored or white SUV was driving north on Lamar and turned right (eastbound) onto West 64th when it hit the victim.

The woman who was hit is 34 years old. She was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The SUV may have damage to the driver’s side front end.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective t. Hettinger at 720-898-6767 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.