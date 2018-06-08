Air, ground crews fighting wildfire in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is spreading quickly in Fremont County near Canon City.

The Fremont Sheriff said the fire has burned about 30 acres. Also known as the Natty Fire, it is moving northeast.

Both ground and air crews are battling the fire, which is burning ponderosa pines and grass.

#Update The fire has been named Natty Fire. Follow #NattyFire for updates. #NattyFire has grown to 30 acres and is moving North East. — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) June 8, 2018

The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land.

The BLM’s Colorado office said the fire is burning in the Phantom Canyon area north of Canon City.

Authorities said no structures are currently threatened.