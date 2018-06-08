Teen Driving Advice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a parent of a teen driver you know how terrifying it can be to let them loose on the roads after they get their Driver's License. Colorado’s Best Attorney Phil Harding gave all parents and teens out there great advice today. He talked about ways you can bring insurance costs down. He also revealed the best programs out there to track teen drivers. Finally he gave advice on driving techniques that can protect a new driver out on the roads.

