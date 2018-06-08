One shot, one pistol-whipped in north Denver

DENVER — One person was shot and another was pistol-whipped early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. near East 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. It’s not known if the person who was pistol-whipped was taken to a hospital.

The names, ages and gender of the two were not released. Their conditions were not released.

Police did not release any suspect information.