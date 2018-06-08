× New wildfire starts near 416 Fire in southwestern Colorado

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire broke out in southwestern Colorado Friday not too far from the 416 Fire.

The Burro Fire was burning on U.S. Forest Service land about 22 miles northwest of Durango in Montezuma County.

“The fire is burning downhill towards Bear Creek in timber and heavy fuels with torching and spotting … high rate of spread with a south/southwest wind,” A forest service spokesperson said.

Reports said the Burro Fire had grown to about 40 acres by Friday evening. Conditions were extremely hot and dry.