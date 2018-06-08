Near record heat through weekend

DENVER — The heat remains, and yes this is unusual.

This city set two record highs already this week – Tuesday and Wednesday – and will likely set another record Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast high is 96 degrees and that will beat out the existing record of 95 from 2012. Speaking of 2012, that year holds the Denver record for most consecutive 90-degree plus days: 24 days.

Friday has made the 5th consecutive 90-degree day and we’ll make it 7 with Sunday also coming in with 90s (likely upper 90s).

Sunday’s record high will be threatened. The current record is 99 from 2013.

Yet, Monday will be cooler with the middle 80s thus stopping the streak of 90s.

As far as rain it sure would be nice to help with this drought and to clear the air from all the pollen and smoke. Sadly, chances remain very very low this weekend for a storm.

The next best chance of a storm comes next Wednesday. Allergy suffers, plan something indoors this weekend.

For those of you planning something in the mountains this weekend, there’ll be low 80s in most of the valleys with overnight lows in the 40s.

