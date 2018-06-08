Sunshine with near-record heat through the weekend for Denver, Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be three more days of summer-like weather with highs in the mid- to upper 90s for Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Temperatures have reached the 90s the past four days in Denver and along the Front Range. There were record-tying highs of 95 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver.

The high temperature on Friday in Denver is expected to reach 95 degrees. The record is 98 degrees set in 1985.

There will be sunshine and gusty afternoon winds of 15-30 mph. A few dark clouds are possible Friday afternoon as well.

The mountains can expect sunshine on Friday and gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

On Saturday, there's a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be around 95. The record is 95 degrees set in 2012.

On Sunday, temperatures will climb to 97 degrees with lots of sunshine. The record is 99 degrees set in 2013.

A cold front arrives early Monday, cooling temperatures into the mid-80s for most of next week.

There is a slight chance of rain and afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.