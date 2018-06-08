Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with semitruck in Clear Creek Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a semitruck on U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 267.5, about four miles east of the Highways 6 and 58 intersection in Golden.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for unknown injuries.

Clear Creek Canyon was closed between Golden and Highway 119. Drivers were diverted to Interstate 70.

The Colorado State Patrol said it would be an extended delay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.