Man dragged, killed by RTD bus identified

LITTLETON, Colo. — Authorities have identified the man who was killed after being struck and dragged by an RTD bus near downtown Littleton Thursday.

The victim is Patrick Tshudy, 31, from Greenwood Village.

A spokesman for the Littleton Police Department said he was dragged from Prince Street to near Windermere Street — a distance of about five blocks — on Thursday afternoon.

Police closed eastbound Littleton Boulevard between Prince and Windermere Streets while authorities investigated.

Authorities said Tshudy appears to have first come in contact with the bus near a bus stop. It is not known how he ended up under the bus.

Officers say it appears the bus driver did not know the man was under the bus. A driver noticed, sped past the bus and stopped it.