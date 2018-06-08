× Man accused of stabbing female jogger multiple times near Beaver Creek resort

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A man is charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say he stabbed a female jogger near the Beaver Creek Ski Resort.

Investigators said the attack happened May 31 on a path behind the Westin Riverfront Resort near Avon.

Police said Andrew Young ran up to the woman and stabbed her multiple times in the head and torso.

She has since been released from the hospital after getting treatment for her injuries.

The suspect faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted. He’s in the Eagle County jail without bond.