Jack Phillips addresses groups in favor & opposed to Supreme Court same-sex wedding cake decision

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two groups rallied out Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood Friday afternoon.

One group gathered in support of Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop, the other in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court Decision involving Phillips and his business.

Jack Phillips addressed both groups during the joint rally.

The bakery reopened Thursday after Phillips returned from New York where he did national interviews following the Supreme Court decision.

Justices sided with him in the case where he refused to make a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. Phillips cited his religious beliefs. The Supreme Court had issues with how Phillips was treated by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission.