Hot off the Grill: Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales University shows us hot to make Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce.

Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 Racks of Ribs (St. Louis Style)
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • ½ cup bourbon
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1tsp garlic powder
  • 1tsp onion powder
  • 1tsp salt
  • 2 tsp cracked black pepper
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

 

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Salt and pepper ribs and wrap with heavy aluminum foil, and place onto a sheet tray. Cook ribs in oven at 350 degrees for 2 hours.
  3. Heat the grill to medium-high heat.
  4. In a sauce pan combine, ketchup, bourbon, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and vinegar, and simmer for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced and coats the back of a spoon.
  5. Remove ribs from oven, and baste with sauce, place onto grill and cook for 5-7 min on each side to caramelize sauce onto the ribs.
  6. Remove from heat, and carefully slice ribs, serve and enjoy!

 

Sweet Cornbread Panzanella

Ingredients:

  • 1 9x9 pan or prepared cornbread (see cornbread recipe bellow to make your own)
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries, whole
  • 1 cup fresh peaches, chopped into 1” pieces
  • 3 tbsp. melted butter
  • 2 tbsp. honey
  • 8oz mascarpone cheese
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup heavy cream, whipped to medium peak

Instructions:

  1. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the honey, remove from heat and set aside
  2. Slice cornbread into long 1.5” wide strips, brush with butter and honey mixture, and place onto grill for 1-2 min on each side. Remove from grill, allow to cool and then cut into 1.5” cubes.
  3. Peel and chop peaches into 1” chunks.
  4. In a large bowl, gently toss together the cornbread chunks, raspberries and peaches. Allows to marinate for 30 min in the fridge.
  5. In another bowl, blend together the mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Gently fold in the whipped cream to the mascarpone mixture.
  6. To serve, place a portion of bread mixture into a bowl and top with mascarpone topping. Enjoy!

 

 

 

