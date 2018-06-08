Hot off the Grill: Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales University shows us hot to make Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce.
Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 Racks of Ribs (St. Louis Style)
- 1 cup ketchup
- ½ cup bourbon
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1tsp garlic powder
- 1tsp onion powder
- 1tsp salt
- 2 tsp cracked black pepper
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Salt and pepper ribs and wrap with heavy aluminum foil, and place onto a sheet tray. Cook ribs in oven at 350 degrees for 2 hours.
- Heat the grill to medium-high heat.
- In a sauce pan combine, ketchup, bourbon, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and vinegar, and simmer for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced and coats the back of a spoon.
- Remove ribs from oven, and baste with sauce, place onto grill and cook for 5-7 min on each side to caramelize sauce onto the ribs.
- Remove from heat, and carefully slice ribs, serve and enjoy!
Sweet Cornbread Panzanella
Ingredients:
- 1 9x9 pan or prepared cornbread (see cornbread recipe bellow to make your own)
- 1 cup fresh raspberries, whole
- 1 cup fresh peaches, chopped into 1” pieces
- 3 tbsp. melted butter
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 8oz mascarpone cheese
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup heavy cream, whipped to medium peak
Instructions:
- In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the honey, remove from heat and set aside
- Slice cornbread into long 1.5” wide strips, brush with butter and honey mixture, and place onto grill for 1-2 min on each side. Remove from grill, allow to cool and then cut into 1.5” cubes.
- Peel and chop peaches into 1” chunks.
- In a large bowl, gently toss together the cornbread chunks, raspberries and peaches. Allows to marinate for 30 min in the fridge.
- In another bowl, blend together the mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Gently fold in the whipped cream to the mascarpone mixture.
- To serve, place a portion of bread mixture into a bowl and top with mascarpone topping. Enjoy!
