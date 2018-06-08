× Fire damages 2 homes in Littleton neighborhood

LITTLETON, Colo. — Two houses caught fire late Friday afternoon in Littleton.

The fire was reported in the 7900 block of South Bemis Circle. The homes are next door to each other.

Smoke could be seen from all over south metro Denver.

Firefighters were on the scene and working to extinguish flames at both houses. The hot temperatures made the job more difficult.

There was no word if there were any injuries.

We will update this story as we get more information.