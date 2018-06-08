Crime concerns continue in Sloan’s Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sloan's Lake is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the Mile High City. But with the increase in people, comes an increase in crime.

Jeannine Spicer, who's lived across the street from the lake for more than 50 years, saw that this week.

"Yes, we had a vandalism incident and we can’t figure the motivation," Spicer told FOX31.

Early Wednesday morning, someone spray painted the word "pig" on her windshield, slashed two of her tires and tried to throw a rock through her driver's side window.

This happened about a year after her security cameras captured a man walk into her gated porch and steal a flower pot.

"It’s only money, but it doesn’t make you feel real good about your fellow man...or neighborhood," Spicer said.

That Sloan's Lake neighborhood has seen an increase in crime in the last three years.

In that time, property crime has increased 56 percent and violent crime has increased 32 percent. That includes two murders nearby earlier this year.

"You can’t change change and you can’t reverse the growth that’s happening in Denver," Spicer said.

So, for now, she's going to increase her home's security and continue to enjoy her lakefront views.