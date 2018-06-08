Colorado’s marijuana millionaires still thriving thanks to legal pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Legal marijuana has brought big business to Colorado, and more than a handful of people have gotten rich off it.

Brett Mouser is one of them.

Mouser has never been afraid to take risks. He owned his own restaurant in South Carolina when he was just 21 years old. He then left that business to become a mortgage broker.

Finally, Mouser decided to get into the marijuana business during it's infancy in 2009. Mouser helped start a commercial grow operation in the basement of a home.

Shortly after, Mouser became the co-owner of Mahatma Concentrates, which specializes in the extraction of THC from marijuana. The business became a huge success.

Now, Mouser is embarking upon a new adventure. He's becoming a top executive at Boulder Botanicals, a company focused on hemp cannabinoids.

Boulder Botanicals just purchased a new 28,000-square-foot former GE manufacturing plant in Golden and will begin production in the facility in September.

The company hopes to manufacture seven out of every 10 products on store shelves across the country.