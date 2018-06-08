Colorado man robbed by prostitute convicted of solicitation

Taladhar called police in December 2016 to report a theft at his house. He told officers he’d hired a woman he found on Backpage.com to give him a massage. She asked him to shower and, not trusting her, he set up his smartphone to record her. Court records say the footage showed the robbery.

The woman, identified as Alys Susskind, pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 40 days in jail.

The U.S. Justice Department shut down Backpage.com in April, arguing its owners were facilitating prostitution.