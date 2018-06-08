Colorado man files class-action lawsuit alleging Apple Watches have defect

CUPERTINO, Calif. — A Colorado man filed a class-action lawsuit that alleges every Apple Watch has a defect.

The man, whose name and hometown weren’t announced, is seeking $5 million for himself and others and to have Apple acknowledge fault in the screen design of the company’s watches, according to Patently Apple, which obtained a copy of the complaint.

“The Watches all contain the same defect and/or flaw, which causes the screens on the Watches to crack, shatter, or detach from the body of the Watch (the “Defect”), through no fault of the wearer, oftentimes only days or weeks after purchase,” the complaint reads.

First-, second- and third-generation Apple Watches have had the problem since the initial launch in 2015, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of violating business acts and warranties.