Boulder Falls Trail reopens nearly 5 years after devastating floods

BOULDER, Colo. — A hiking trail in Boulder that has been closed since the historic floods in 2013 has reopened.

Boulder Falls Trail was closed after eight days of torrential rain that caused Boulder Creek to wash out most of the popular trail.

The flood left 10 people dead and caused $4 billion in damage.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks made $1.2 million in restoration and improvements to the trail on the north side of Highway 119 about 11 miles west of downtown.

There are several new safety features, including new gabion walls to stop rocks from falling on the trail. The trail was also widened and leveled.

The trail is accessible until Nov. 1, when it closes for the winter.