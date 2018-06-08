Boulder Falls reopens nearly 5 years after floods closed the attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- If you search for Boulder Falls on your smart phone it will say permanently closed. But as of Friday, that is not the case. Boulder Falls is once again open to the public.

Nature’s water feature was closed in 2013 as a result of the floods that year. It has since undergone a $1.2 million restoration. Trails were repaired and hardened, slopes were stabilized and a new retaining wall was added as well.

It is now open to the public and free of charge and located about 15 minutes west of Boulder.