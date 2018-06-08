Anthony Bourdain left a mark in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Paris Friday morning.

CNN called his death a suicide. He was 61 years old.

Bourdain had been working on his "Parts Unknown" show for CNN.

Reaction is pouring in from around the world Friday night, including from those who say he left a mark right here in Denver.

One local restaurant owner, who first served Bourdain at his hot dog cart, tells us his life was personally touched by Bourdain. Watch his story in the video.