Sessions goes after sanctuary cities, does not discuss marijuana during Denver speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Attorney General of the United States Jeff Sessions spoke in Denver Friday at the Western Conservative Summit.

The speech to the conservative-friendly crowd did not touch on cannabis or marijuana but the attorney general did speak about sanctuary cities.

https://twitter.com/joestgeorge/status/1005183935452626944?s=21

“Colorado has challenges,” Sessions said in what appeared to be an ad-lib.

“If you won’t deport somebody who came here and committed a crime let me ask you who will you deport?” Sessions said.

“We need to tell these politicians what is it that’s in your minds when you refuse to allow the deportation from a criminal in your city who is there unlawfully and who committed another crime?” Sessions said.

The speech came on the same day Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wrote a letter to Sessions asking for Justice Assistance Grants to be released the city. The city has speculated the grants have been delayed because of perceived sanctuary city policies.

https://twitter.com/joestgeorge/status/1005219300897013760?s=21