× Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, will return to Denver on June 8-9 at the Colorado Convention Center featuring an estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more to cross the auction block.

This is the fourth year that Mecum Auctions has staged a collector-car auction in Denver with this year’s auction expected to receive consignments and registered bidders from 15-20 states. Car enthusiasts from throughout the region will enjoy the 600 cars on display and also the live and taped TV programming of the auction.

Mecum Denver 2018 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after auction starts, and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.; Road Art® begins 30 minutes prior to vehicles.