× 2 wildfires put some Douglas County residents on pre-evacuation notice

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two wildfires in Douglas County have put residents on a pre-evacuation notice Friday afternoon in the area of Dakan Road and Majestic Mountain Road.

The fires are burning in an area north of Perry Park.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said one of fires has been contained. Officials were waiting for reports from firefighters on the status of the second fire.

We will update this story with more information when we receive it.